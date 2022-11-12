GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.45) to GBX 1,580 ($18.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($18.68).

GSK opened at GBX 1,323.60 ($15.24) on Tuesday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($31.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock has a market cap of £53.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,214.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,972.48%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($49,087.85). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

