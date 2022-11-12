GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

