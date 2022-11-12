Guggenheim Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $925.00 to $915.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $766.81.

REGN traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $734.45. 951,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

