Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Given New GBX 298 Price Target at Barclays

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 347 ($4.00) to GBX 298 ($3.43) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,455. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,431,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

