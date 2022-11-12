Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $54.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 114.09% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

