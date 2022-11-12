Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Acquires $292,600.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Eckel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

