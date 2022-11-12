Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Shares of HDI opened at C$26.95 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$22.66 and a twelve month high of C$49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

