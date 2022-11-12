Harvest Finance Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $20.02 million and $728,790.94 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $29.39 or 0.00174058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00590685 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.60 or 0.30767826 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

