Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Shares of HAS opened at $63.41 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

