HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 272.0% in October

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of HAVLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

