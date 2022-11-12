Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 10,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 38,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,913,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

