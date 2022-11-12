Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Sold by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. 2,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

