HC Wainwright Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$22.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of VGCX stock opened at 8.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $526.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Victoria Gold has a one year low of 6.56 and a one year high of 18.92.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

