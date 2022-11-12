Head to Head Contrast: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) versus Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $58.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.78% N/A N/A Webster Financial 23.15% 12.09% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.81 $11.09 million $3.68 2.85 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 7.33 $408.86 million $3.37 15.83

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. In addition, the company offers self-directed checking accounts and non-resource financing. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

