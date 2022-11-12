Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 413.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

