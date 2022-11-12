Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

