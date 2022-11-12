HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 62.4% in October

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartBeam

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartBeam stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HeartBeam were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of BEATW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 7,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,674. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

