Heirloom Wealth Management Has $4.30 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 3.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 75.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,970. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.