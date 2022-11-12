Heirloom Wealth Management Has $4.30 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 3.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 75.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:AZN traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,970. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
