Heirloom Wealth Management Reduces Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Heirloom Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Concrete Pumping comprises approximately 0.4% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 146,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Concrete Pumping Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.