Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

HP stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

