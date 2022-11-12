Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

