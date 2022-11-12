Hidigital btc One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,275.18 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

