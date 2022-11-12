High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 98.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,310,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,083. The company has a market capitalization of $383.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

