Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.10) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 572 ($6.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 662.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 928.98. The stock has a market cap of £511.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,430.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 508.57 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,257.05 ($14.47).

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

About Hilton Food Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

