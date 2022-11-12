Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,016,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,837. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.03. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

