Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. 1,083,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,103. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

