Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Hydro One Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of H stock opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.58.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
