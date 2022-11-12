Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of H stock opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.58.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

