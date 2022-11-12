IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.36.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that IAC will post -13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

