IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,818. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $4,045,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

