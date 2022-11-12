IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 18.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) traded up 18.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.99. 3,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 138,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and have sold 55,000 shares worth $1,193,107. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

