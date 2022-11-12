Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 60.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $211,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

ITW stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $226.43. 841,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,040. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.