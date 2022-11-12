IndiGG Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $434,728.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

