Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.86.

TSE:INE opened at C$16.29 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

