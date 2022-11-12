Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Innospec Price Performance
Shares of IOSP traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $108.24. 77,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.
Institutional Trading of Innospec
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
