Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $108.24. 77,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

