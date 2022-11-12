Insider Buying: Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Acquires A$11,152.89 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett purchased 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,152.89 ($7,242.13).

Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Daniel Tillett purchased 23,914 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,814.84 ($29,100.54).

On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Tillett acquired 83,954 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,473.33 ($107,450.22).

About Race Oncology

(Get Rating)

Race Oncology Limited operates as a precision oncology company in Australia. The company is developing Zantrene, a potent small molecule inhibitor of the fatso/fat mass and obesity associated protein to treat for melanoma and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as acute myeloid leukaemia, breast, and ovarian cancers, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial.

