Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Purchases $25,960.00 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Yogi Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, John Yogi Spence purchased 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,690.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.