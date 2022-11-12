Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 275,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,443. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

