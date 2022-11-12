Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) CAO Sells $93,128.49 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 220,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.