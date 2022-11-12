Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells $25,237.44 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $25,237.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $22,852.80.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,827.76.
- On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $5,235.61.
- On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $4,237.38.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, William John Kelly sold 508 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $2,011.68.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
RBOT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
