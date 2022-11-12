Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 12,352 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.57 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

