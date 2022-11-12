Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $125.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

