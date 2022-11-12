Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,846 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

