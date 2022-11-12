Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,646 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE SCCO opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

