Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $191.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $334.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.11.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

