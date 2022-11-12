Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.94. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $337.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.