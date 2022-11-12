Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

