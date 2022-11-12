Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $698.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

