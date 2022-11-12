Inspire Investing LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

CHKP stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

