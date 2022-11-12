Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.65 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

