Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.05 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.